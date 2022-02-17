MIIT: China to set up monitoring system for building materials industry

Thursday, 17 February 2022 11:47:25 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



The Raw Material Industry Division of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) held a building materials industry operation analysis symposium on February 16, at which it stated that China will strengthen its monitoring and early warning mechanism, setting up a monitoring system for the building materials industry, aiming to improve the ability to ensure stable product prices and supply, and adopt multiple measures to foster growth drivers.

