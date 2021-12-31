﻿
MIIT: China to accelerate comprehensive utilization of scrap

Friday, 31 December 2021 11:34:59 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Ai Chong, deputy director of the Department of Energy Conservation and Comprehensive Utilization of Resources at China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), stated at a conference held on December 28 that China has approved 584 scrap processing enterprises since 2012, with an annual processing capacity of 150 million mt, effectively promoting the supply of scrap resources to advanced enterprises.

Moreover, the MIIT will accelerate the implementation of its plan for the scrap industry, increasing the comprehensive utilization of scrap and stimulating the green transformation and upgrading of the steel industry.


