Mexico's ICH sees net profit surge upward in Q2

Wednesday, 14 July 2021 19:07:16 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican steelmaker Industrias CH (ICH) saw its net profit in Q2 this year surge up 440 percent, year-over-year, to MXN 2.81 billion ($141.2 million), the company said while releasing its quarterly results.

The company attributed the stronger net profit to increased steel sales volumes and higher steel selling prices in Q2, on a year-over-year basis.

The company said EBITDA in Q2 this year was MXN 4.75 billion ($238.5 million), 234 percent up, year-over-year. Net revenues in Q2 this year grew 104 percent, year-over-year, to MXN 16.98 billion ($852.3 million).

Steel sales volumes in Q2 this year totaled 764,000 mt, up from 589,000 mt in Q2 2020.

USD = MXN 19.91 (July 14)