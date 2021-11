Mexico’s ICH sees net profit increase in Q3

Wednesday, 03 November 2021 23:27:28 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican steelmaker Industrias CH (ICH) saw its net profit in Q3 this year increase 274 percent, year-over-year, to MXN 3.93 billion ($188.78 million), the company said while releasing its quarterly results.

Net revenues in Q3 improved 51 percent, year-over-year, to MXN 15.91 billion ($76.3 million). ICH reported a gross profit of MXN 4.82 billion ($231.8 million), 131 percent up, year-over-year. EBITDA in Q3 totaled MXN 4.57 billion ($219.5 million), 128 percent up, year-over-year.

USD = MXN 20.84 (Nov. 3)