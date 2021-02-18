﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexico’s Grupo Simec sees net profit rise in Q4 2020

Thursday, 18 February 2021 20:18:38 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Mexican steelmaker Grupo Simec’s net profit in Q4 2020 rose 122 percent, year-over-year, in local currency to MXN 717 million ($35 million), the company said while releasing its quarterly results.

The company also went from an EBITDA loss of MXN 42 million ($2 million) in Q4 2019 to post an EBITDA gain of MXN 1.98 billion ($97.2 million) in Q4 2020.

Grupo Simec said net revenues in Q4 2020 grew 40 percent, year-over-year, to MXN 10.2 billion ($500.1 million). Steel sales volumes in Q4 2020 also rose to 602,000 mt, from 570,000 mt in Q4 2019.

USD = MXN 20.43 (February 18)


Tags: North America  fin. Reports  Mexico  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

18  Feb

Minera Autlan provisionally resumes activities at Gomez Palacio plant after a one-year halt
17  Feb

AHMSA loses 10,000 mt of steel due to lack of natural gas
11  Feb

Russel Metals reports net loss in Q4, lower earnings for full-year 2020
29  Jan

Mexican iron pellet output declines 25.9 percent in November
28  Jan

Nucor doubles net income in Q4, reports strong but lower earnings for full-year 2020