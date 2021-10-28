Mexico’s AHMSA turns to profit again in Q3

Thursday, 28 October 2021 21:02:58 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican integrated steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) has posted its second quarterly profit this year.

AHMSA went from a net loss of MXN 5.62 billion ($276.5 million) in Q3 2020 to post a net profit of MXN 968 million ($47.6 million). Net revenues in Q3 this year spiked 142 percent, year-over-year, to MXN 14.07 billion ($692 million).

AHMSA reported an EBITDA of $180 million in Q3 this year, up from the EBITDA loss of $58 million it posted in Q3 2020. EBITDA was the only figure AHMSA posted in USD.

USD = MXN 20.32 (October 28)