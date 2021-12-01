Mexico to commence sunset review over the imports of ferromanganese from South Korea

Wednesday, 01 December 2021 21:03:57 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, said on Wednesday it will commence an anti-dumping (AD) sunset review over the existing imports of high carbon ferromanganese from South Korea.

The sunset review follows a request on October 22, 2021, from domestic producer Minera Autlan. The products subject to the sunset review fall under HS codes 7202.11.01 and 9802.00.13.

SE said it established the review period from October 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021, while the period of analysis will go from October 1, 2016, to October 30, 2021.

Currently, South Korean imports of the product pay a 35.64 percent AD duty. The duty was first imposed on December 15, 2016.