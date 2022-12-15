﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexico net importer of steel, trade deficit at historical record

Thursday, 15 December 2022 00:55:38 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The Mexican steel industry consolidated its brand as a net importer recently, in that for every dollar that is exported, $2.20 is imported. Thus, the country registered new historical records in its trade balance with deficits of $1.405 billion in October and $14.29 billion in the accumulated 10 months, figures that represent annualized increases of 14.4 and 13.4 percent, respectively.

Data from Banco de México, reviewed by SteelOrbis, also shows that for every dollar of imported steel products, the country exports only $0.45.

It is important to note that unlike the United States, foreign trade statistics in Mexico are reported only in value; volume totals are available after one year from the Ministry of Finance, the Bank of Mexico and Inegi.

Imports, which doubled the value of exports, totaled $2.62 billion in October and accumulated $27.53 billion, 5.7 and 22.9 percent more, compared to the year-on-year. The value from January to October also marks a new historical record for a similar period.

In annual comparison, exports weakened in September and October with falls of 3.1 and 2.9 percent, year on year. This broke a 19-month streak of continuous growth.

Exports totaled $1.21 billion in October. The accumulated total was $13.24 billion, 35.1 percent more, compared to January-October of last year. It is the highest figure in a decade, surpassed by $14.92 billion for a similar period in 2012.


Tags: Mexico North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Mexico's steel trade flow falls 15 percent in September

17 Nov | Steel News

Mexico to implement 15 percent steel tariff on over 100 products

25 Nov | Steel News

Mexican steel exports to the US increase in Jan-August

16 Oct | Steel News

AHMSA to benefit from US-China trade disputes

12 Apr | Steel News

Trump proposes 20 percent tax on all imports from Mexico to pay for border wall

26 Jan | Steel News

Mexico extends 15 percent import tariff over certain steel products for six more months

05 Apr | Steel News

Mexican steel exports to the US decline in 2015

28 Jan | Steel News

Mexican steel exports to the US fall 34.4 percent in September

04 Nov | Steel News

Mexican steel imports rise in Jan-Aug

02 Oct | Steel News

AHMSA, Minera Autlan diverge on benefits of increased tariffs for steel imports

02 Oct | Steel News