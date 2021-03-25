Mexico extends CVD on HRC from Russia and Ukraine

Thursday, 25 March 2021 15:06:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Mexico’s official gazette, Diario Oficial Federal (DOF), has announced that the country will extend the existing countervailing duties (CVD) on hot rolled coil imported from Russia and Ukraine for a further five-year period, applying them retrospectively from March 29, 2020.

The countervailing review was launched upon the complaint by Ternium Mexico, AHMSA made on January 19-20, 2020, and covered the period between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019.

The existing countervailing duties are at 21 percent for Russia and 25 percent for Ukraine.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7208.10.99, 7208.26.01, 7208.27.01, 7208.38.01, 7208.39.01, 7225.30.04, 7225.30.05, 7225.40.03 and 7225.40.04 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).