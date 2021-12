Wednesday, 15 December 2021 01:32:12 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, extended existing anti-dumping (AD) duties over the imports of Ukrainian wire rod for five more years.

SE said imports of the product, which falls under HS codes 7213.91.03 and 7213.99.99, will continue to be subject to a 41 percent AD levy.

The decision follows a request from domestic producers Ternium Mexico, Deacero and TA 2000, formerly known as Talleres y Aceros, in August 2020. The extended AD duties are effective from 11 December, 2021, onward.