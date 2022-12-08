Mexico appoints new head of customs agency

Thursday, 08 December 2022 22:46:29 (GMT+3) | San Diego

After almost two months without leadership at the National Customs Agency of Mexico (ANAM), the government appointed Rafael Marin Mollinedo as the new director, who will be in charge of Mexico's trillion-dollar annual trade flow.

Marin is an economist from UNAM. Although the position requires the approval of the Chamber of Senators, Marin took office by order of the government, the office of the Presidency of the Republic reported in a press release.

Marin is an ally of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, he has collaborated with him since he was head of government of Mexico City, in the year 2000.

ANAM is a decentralized body of the Ministry of Finance (SHCP) in charge of the administration of customs in Mexico. In 2021, exports totaled $495 billion and imports totaled $506 billion.