﻿
Mexican wire rod production and consumption decline in 2022

Wednesday, 08 February 2023 00:11:13 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Wire rod in Mexico was the fifth most consumed product in the country in 2022, with 2.58 million metric tons (mt), 7.2 percent or 199,000 mt less compared to 2021, data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron Industry and Steel (Canacero), reviewed by SteelOrbis.

The production of the six participating companies totaled 2.81 million mt in 2022, 4.9 percent or 143,000 mt less than in 2021.

Last year, 327,000 mt of wire rod were exported, 4.1 percent or 14,000 mt less compared to 2021. On the import side, there is no record of wire rod in at least the 10 main imported products.

Of the main products manufactured by the Mexican steel companies, production exceeds consumption in three products: rebar, wire rod and wire.

Information from the Ministry of Economy shows that the wire rod market in Mexico is dominated by DeAcero with 51 percent of the total production capacity in the country, Ternium has 18 percent, ArcelorMittal 16 percent, the steel company Talleres y Aceros (TYASA) has 6 percent, Grupo Acerero 5 percent and Simec (through Acero DM) 4 percent.


