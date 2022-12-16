﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexican steel scrap export value drops 23.4 percent in October following ban

Friday, 16 December 2022 01:52:59 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The value of steel scrap exports from Mexico fell 23.4 percent, year-over-year, in October to $29.4 million. According to media, the decline could be attributed to the Mexican government's ban on exporting steel and aluminum scrap announced in early October, as one of the measures of President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador’s anti-inflation plan.

The export ban was specified for steel and aluminum used in food packaging, but Mexican trade data, reviewed by SteelOrbis, show that the value of overall steel scrap exports in October is the lowest in the last 20 months.

Earlier this month, SteelOrbis asked the Mexican foreign trade regulatory body about how the anti-inflation plan (Opening Agreement Against Inflation and Famine, APECIC) would be applied. Despite the request for information, the Ministry of Economy, headed by Raquel Buenrostro, did not respond to the request.

The information is necessary because some scrap dealers are unaware of the federal government's measures, according to sources.

Although the export of scrap from Mexico is limited, in the first months of the year, it resumed its boom and in the period January-October it totaled $433 million, a figure that ranks as the highest in the last 14 years.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Mexico North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Mexican scrap import value grows 105 percent in October

16 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s domestic scrap prices follow diverse trends

16 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on Scrap: Turkey’s import scrap market stands firm, Asia continues moving up due to competition among buyers

16 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Stable trend of Italian scrap market continues ahead of holidays

16 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Taiwan’s import scrap prices continue to rise due to higher competition among customers in Asia

16 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Los Angeles prices for containerized HMS I/II 80:20 scrap

15 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

US scrap market price uptrend expected to continue in January

15 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Steel mills in Turkey reshaping billet imports, bigger problems may be seen in scrap in mid-term

15 Dec | Steel News

Firm sentiment in Turkey’s import scrap market amid ongoing supply issues

15 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Carbon and stainless scrap prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 50

15 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials