Mexican scrap import value grows 105 percent in October

Friday, 16 December 2022 01:39:18 (GMT+3)
       

The value of scrap imports in Mexico grew 104.9 percent, year-over-year, in October to $117.3 million. The negative trend of the last three months was broken with decreases compared to the year-on-year.

The total is a record amount for the same month in history, revealed data from the national statistics agency Inegi, analyzed by SteelOrbis.

The increase in October is the second annual increase of more than 100 percent so far this year, the first being last April with 101.1 percent and $151 million.

From January to October, imports registered a new historical record with $1.215 billion in value, 7.0 percent more than the $1.136 billion in the same period of 2021. These values triple the average of $338 million imported annually between 2010 and 2020.


