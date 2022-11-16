Mexican rebar production grows 19.6 percent in September

Wednesday, 16 November 2022 20:44:34 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Mexican steel rebar production totaled 236,102 mt in September, up 19.6 percent year-over-year. It is the second consecutive increase and broke three consecutive months of contraction in manufacturing, according to data from the national statistics agency, Inegi.

From January to September, the production of rebar totaled 2,144,316 tons, 9.7 percent more than the same period last year. 2022 is also a record with that volume.

By value, the September production totaled 3,581.1 million pesos and 33,632.1 million pesos in the accumulated nine months, 26.4 percent and 22.3 percent more than their 2021 periods. In dollars, they totaled 178.4 million (+26.2 percent) and 1,660.3 million (+21.3 percent).