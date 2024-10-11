 |  Login 
Mexican CRC consumption up 9.7 percent in August

Friday, 11 October 2024 10:22:40 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Apparent consumption of cold rolled coils (CRC) in Mexico increased in August by 9.7 percent, year-over-year, to 431,000 metric tons (mt), the tenth consecutive annual increase and the second highest level of consumption in at least the last 32 months, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero), reviewed by SteelOrbis.

CRC's Mexican production increased 11.8 percent year-over-year to 275,000 mt. This is the fourth consecutive annual increase and is the largest volume produced in the past six months.

Imports grew 2.5 percent to 162,000 mt and exports plummeted 36.4 percent to just 7,000 mt.

In the January-August period, CRC consumption reached 3.26 million mt, 16.7 percent or 465,000 mt more than in the same period in 2023. Production totaled 2.09 million mt, 6.3 percent higher.

In the given period, imports totaled 1.24 million mt, 34.7 percent or 320,000 mt more and exports decreased 20.5 percent or 21,000 mt to 82,000 mt.


