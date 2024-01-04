﻿
Metso Corporation to supply ferrochrome plant to India’s FACOR

Thursday, 04 January 2024 11:03:21 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Finland-based Metso Corporation has entered into an agreement with India’s Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited (FACOR) for the design and delivery of a ferrochrome plant for FACOR’s expansion project in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, a statement issued by Metso said on Thursday, January 4.

Metso’s scope of delivery includes the engineering and supply of key equipment for a six meter-wide Outotec Steel Belt Sintering Plant and two 75 MVA Outotec Submerged Arc Smelting Furnaces with preheating technology. The new plant will produce 300,000 metric tons of ferrochrome per year and is scheduled to start production in in 2025, the statement said.

The contract value of the project is €80 million, the statement added.


