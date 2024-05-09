﻿
Meranti Green Steel reserves site for new green steel plant in Thailand

Thursday, 09 May 2024 11:45:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Singapore-based steelmaker Meranti Green Steel has announced that it has formally reserved a site in the IRPC Industrial Park in Rayong, Thailand, for its new green steel plant to be built in the country. The company’s new modern DRI-based plant, which will have an annual production capacity of 2.5 million mt, is scheduled to be commissioned in 2027.

The plant, which will be developed in cooperation with Italian plantmaker Danieli, will use renewable energy, as SteelOrbis previously reported. According to its statement, Meranti’s new green steel plant will be of the highest industry standards, with state-of-the-art technology and minimized emissions.

“Demand for green steel including in export markets is expected to rise fast over the coming years, driven by regulatory changes and increased end-customer awareness. The plant will help to meet such demand, and it will greatly increase employment opportunities in Rayong,” the company stated.


