MENA region may lead global steel decarbonisation with green hydrogen investments

Thursday, 15 September 2022 15:22:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

As the global steel industry eyes switching to direct reduced iron (DRI) production and using green hydrogen to reduce emissions, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is in a prime position to start producing carbon-neutral steel, according to a report from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA). The MENA region can lead global steel decarbonization with prompt investment in green hydrogen and renewable energy.

The region’s steel industry is dominated with direct reduced iron-electric arc furnace (DRI-EAF) technology, which releases lower emissions than the blast furnace process. The DRI-EAF process could be zero emissions if green hydrogen and electric arc furnaces powered by renewable energy were used.

The report noted that MENA region has excellent solar resources to produce green hydrogen from renewable electricity. With MENA region’s existing DRI-EAF capacity, no extra investment is needed for replacing the base technology, allowing all new investment to be focused on expanding production of green hydrogen. If MENA region achieves zero-carbon steel production, its steel exports will have an advantage once the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism is established.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are MENA region’s pioneers in shifting towards renewables and green hydrogen. Saudi Arabia’s investment to produce green hydrogen from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and the joint investment of Emirates Steel and TAQA are among the tens of green project announcements in the MENA region.