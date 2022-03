Thursday, 24 February 2022 11:58:41 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In 2021, 145 million mt of steel capacity in China completed the full-process ultra-low emission transformation, as announced by China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE).

In northern China, 4.2 million coal users were eliminated. Moreover, the MEE took comprehensive actions to control air pollution in key regions in the autumn and winter seasons, while effectively curbing the rising trend of ozone concentrations in the summer.