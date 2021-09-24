Mechel to supply rail for Moscow metro

Friday, 24 September 2021 14:18:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Mechel, one of the leading Russian mining and steel groups, has announced that it won a tender for supplying tram rails for Moscow Metro. Shipments will begin this month.

According to the contract, the company will supply over 5,000 mt of RT62-type rails produced at Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant’s universal rolling mill to be used for reconstruction of existing tram lines, as well as construction of new ones in Russia’s capital.

Last year Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant supplied Moscow Metro with 25,000 mt of main-line rails for construction of new lines and repairs of existing ones.