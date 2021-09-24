﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mechel to supply rail for Moscow metro

Friday, 24 September 2021 14:18:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Mechel, one of the leading Russian mining and steel groups, has announced that it won a tender for supplying tram rails for Moscow Metro. Shipments will begin this month.

According to the contract, the company will supply over 5,000 mt of RT62-type rails produced at Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant’s universal rolling mill to be used for reconstruction of existing tram lines, as well as construction of new ones in Russia’s capital.    

Last year Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant supplied Moscow Metro with 25,000 mt of main-line rails for construction of new lines and repairs of existing ones.


Tags: Russia  Mechel  CIS  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

23 Sep

S&P revises outlook for Metalloinvest to stable from positive, upgrades credit rating
14 Sep

NLMK commissions new grain-oriented electrical steel laser treatment unit
07 Sep

NLMK and Gazprom Neft to jointly develop projects to cut GHG emissions
01 Sep

Severstal expands grinding ball line to strengthen market position
27 Aug

Russia’s Mechel sees higher net profit in H1