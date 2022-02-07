Mechel supplies rebar for construction of Russia’s first green metallurgy project

Monday, 07 February 2022 11:34:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Mechel, one of the leading Russian mining and steel groups, has announced that its trading division Mechel-Service has supplied 4,900 mt of rebar for the construction of an electrometallurgical complex being built by Russia-based Ecolant in Vyksa, the the Nizhny Novgorod region.

The complex, which is a pilot project of green metallurgy in the country, uses modern environmentally-friendly technologies.

The future complex will produce steel using the direct reducing method with iron ore pellets and natural gas. The technology used will ensure the reduction of carbon emissions by a factor of three compared to blast furnace steelmaking technology.