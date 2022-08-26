﻿
English
Masteel to carry out maintenances at two lines and BF

Friday, 26 August 2022 11:39:01 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Anhui Province-based Ma’anshan Iron and Steel (Masteel) has announced that it will carry out maintenances on its bar production line as of September 1, which will last for 8 days, while run maintenances on its bar-in-coil line as of September 14, which will last for 14 days, and on one 4,000 cubic meters blast furnace as of September 15, which will last for 85 days.

The bar and bar-in-coil outputs will be reduced by 60,000 mt, while the maintenance on blast furnace will reduce its output by 10,000 mt per day, SteelOrbis understands.


