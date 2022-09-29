Masteel to carry out maintenance work on bar production line

Thursday, 29 September 2022 11:01:19 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Anhui Province-based Chinese steelmaker Ma’anshan Iron and Steel (Masteel) has announced that it will carry out maintenance work on its bar production line as of October 4, lasting for eight days, reducing daily bar output by 4,000 mt.

Meanwhile, Inner Mongolia-based Chinese steelmaker Baotou Iron and Steel Co., Ltd (Baogang) has announced that it will carry out maintenance on its 2,250 mm hot rolling mill as of October 18, lasting for 10 days, which will reduce hot rolled coil output by 13,700 mt per day.

Moreover, Xinjiang Province-based Bayi Iron and Steel Co., Ltd (Bayi Steel) has said it will carry out maintenance work on its hot rolling mill and cold rolling mill as of October 20, lasting for 30 days, which will decrease hot rolled coil output and cold rolled product output - including cold rolled coil, hot dip galvanized (HDG) and pre-painted galvanized iron (PPGI) - by 7,000 mt and 3,000 mt per day.