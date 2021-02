Monday, 01 February 2021 11:55:18 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Anhui Province-based Chinese steel producer Ma’anshan Iron and Steel (Masteel) has announced that its net profit for 2020 is expected to amount to RMB 1.979 billion ($0.31 billion), up 75.44 percent year on year.

The company said its outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel increased, resulting in a better business performance in 2020.

$1 = RMB 6.4623