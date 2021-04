Masteel announces maintenance on bar production line

Thursday, 15 April 2021 14:44:00 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



Anhui Province-based Chinese steelmaker Ma’anshan Iron and Steel Group (Masteel) has announced that it plans to carry out maintenance works on its bar production line starting on May 3 and continuing for 14 days, which will result in a shortfall of 50,000-60,000 mt in its bar output.

