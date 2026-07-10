 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Marcegaglia...

Marcegaglia selects Fives for digital upgrade at Italian plant

Friday, 10 July 2026 12:03:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Italian steel processor Marcegaglia has selected France-based engineering group Fives to modernize the annealing and pickling line at its Gazoldo degli Ippoliti plant in Italy, according to Fives.

Under the project, Fives will deploy its Virtuo™ L digital solution to automate and optimize thermal process control for hot-rolled and cold-rolled stainless steel products, improving temperature transitions across a broad range of steel grades and strip dimensions while reducing fuel consumption.

The software will also enable systematic production data collection, supporting further efficiency improvements and the progressive digitalization of the line.

Marcegaglia’s historic Gazoldo facility processes both carbon and stainless steel. Its product range includes coils, strips and sheets, flat bars and sections, welded structural and precision tubes, as well as hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized products. The site also processes austenitic and ferritic stainless steel products with 1D and 2B finishes.

The carbon steel section includes one pickling line, 28 annealing bases, sheet and strip service centers, four tube mills processing hot-rolled strip and 22 tube mills processing cold-rolled strip.

The plant has annual production capacities of approximately 500,000 mt of hot-rolled stainless steel products and 250,000 mt of cold-rolled stainless steel products. The latest project forms part of Marcegaglia’s broader efforts to increase automation, operational flexibility and environmental performance at the site.


Tags: Stainless products  Italy European Union Steelmaking Marcegaglia 

Similar articles

Aperam to form JV to bid for Outokumpu’s Terni divestment

20 Feb | Steel News

Italian delegation seeks to expand business with South Korea

23 Nov | Steel News

Marcegaglia invests in new stainless pipe plant in Russia

25 Jul | Steel News

Marcegaglia to open first Asian plant in Yangzhou, China on April 19

13 Apr | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 28, 2026

09 Jul | Flats and Slab

SAIL and Krakatau Steel to explore JV option to build stainless slab mill in Indonesia

09 Jul | Steel News

Chinese stainless steel prices hold steady despite softer nickel

08 Jul | Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices stable, outlook still poor due to insufficient demand

07 Jul | Flats and Slab

Japan sets provisional AD duties on CR stainless steel from China and Taiwan

07 Jul | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 27, 2026

02 Jul | Flats and Slab