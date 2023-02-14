﻿
English
Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland down 6.8 percent in Jan from Dec

Tuesday, 14 February 2023 12:00:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, manganese ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland fell by 6.8 percent month on month and rose by 95.8 percent year on year to 200,286 metric tons, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in the given month China and Vietnam were the sole destinations for manganese ore shipments from Port Hedland.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


