Malaysia starts AD review on alloy and non-alloy CRC imports from Vietnam

Malaysia's Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has announced the launch of an administrative review on the imposition of an antidumping (AD) duty on imports of cold rolled coils of alloy and non-alloy steel from Vietnam.

The antidumping duties range between zero and 42.08 percent for the country. The review was initiated based on the grounds that dumping margins for the alleged country have substantially changed from the previous administrative review that was concluded on May 8, 2019.