﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Malaysia starts AD review on alloy and non-alloy CRC imports from Vietnam

Thursday, 30 July 2020 12:21:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Malaysia's Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has announced the launch of an administrative review on the imposition of an antidumping (AD) duty on imports of cold rolled coils of alloy and non-alloy steel from Vietnam.

The antidumping duties range between zero and 42.08 percent for the country. The review was initiated based on the grounds that dumping margins for the alleged country have substantially changed from the previous administrative review that was concluded on May 8, 2019.          


Tags: Southeast Asia  Viet Nam  quotas & duties  Malaysia  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

14  Aug

Vietnam’s steel and scrap imports increase in July from June
13  Aug

Alacero calls on governments to take action to ensure fair trade
04  Aug

Thailand imposes preliminary AD duty on HDG from China
29  Jul

Vietnam’s Hoa Sen Group abandons CA Na Steel Project
24  Jul

Taiwan's basic metal output up 1.97 percent in June from May