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Timeline for S. Arabia’s NEOM project extended beyond 2030 amid revisions, budget pressures

Wednesday, 10 June 2026 15:08:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Saudi Arabia's NEOM project, one of the world's largest construction developments and a key pillar of the country's Vision 2030 programme, is facing further delays as recent reports indicate that major parts of The Line may now be completed beyond the original 2030 target. The mega project, which includes developments such as The Line, Oxagon, Trojena and Sindalah, has long been seen as a major driver of future construction activity and steel demand in the region.

The latest developments follow a series of project revisions announced earlier this year. In March, several contracts linked to The Line and the Trojena development were cancelled, including tunnelling works awarded to a South Korean consortium as well as a number of contracts involving Italy-based contractor Webuild.

However, the latest delay is widely seen as part of Saudi Arabia's broader effort to optimise spending on large-scale projects. Widening budget deficits, lower-than-expected foreign investment and concerns regarding the cost of some giga projects have increasingly led the Saudi authorities to reassess priorities, while the recent Iran conflict has further weighed on economic confidence. 

While NEOM still remains a strategic project for Saudi Arabia, the latest developments suggest that some parts of the project may progress more slowly than initially expected. As a result, market participants continue to monitor the project closely given its potential implications for long term construction activity and steel consumption in the Kingdom.


Tags: S. Arabia Middle East Construction Consumption 

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