Liuzhou Steel to carry out maintenance on 2,000 cubic meter blast furnace

Wednesday, 05 January 2022 12:22:35 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



Guangxi Province-based Chinese steelmaker Liuzhou Steel Group (Liuzhou Steel) has announced that it is carrying out maintenance work on a 2,000 cubic meter blast furnace as of December, 2021, which will reduce its crude steel output by 5,200 mt. The date for the resumption of production has not been confirmed yet.

