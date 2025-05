Lingyuan Steel commissions upgraded 2,290 cubic meter BF

Wednesday, 28 May 2025 10:00:34 (GMT+3) | Shanghai Loading... Read Aloud

Liaoning Province-based Chinese steelmaker Ansteel Group Lingyuan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (Lingyuan Steel) has announced that its upgraded newly built 2,290 cubic meter blast furnace successfully produced pig iron, beginning production operations on May 27.

Similar articles