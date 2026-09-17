 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Liberty...

Liberty Tubular Products restarts welded pipe mill, secures two months of orders

Thursday, 17 September 2026 14:13:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

On September 14, Romanian pipe producer Liberty Tubular Products Galati restarted production at its welded pipe mill after several months of very limited activity. The facility has an annual production capacity of around 50,000 mt and produces welded pipes using heavy plate as feedstock. According to the company, the current order book is sufficient to support around two months of production. Operations may still see some short interruptions during this period, as part of the required heavy plate will be delivered in batches.

The mill had previously restarted on February 16 to process orders totaling around 1,400 mt, with expectations at the time that additional bookings would follow. However, activity remained limited thereafter as order volumes proved insufficient, while the company continued to face financial and liquidity difficulties. Liberty Tubular Products remains under preventive restructuring proceedings, while outstanding salaries at the unit are currently being paid through Romania's Salary Claims Guarantee Fund.

Liberty Tubular Products operates on the same industrial platform as Liberty Galati and has traditionally sourced the heavy plate used in its pipe production from the steelworks, keeping the two operations closely linked. Meanwhile, preparations for further tolling activity are continuing despite logistical challenges and high energy costs. A first train is being loaded in Constanta with customer-owned slabs for transfer to Galati, while technical and commercial discussions are also underway for additional tolling volumes. With pipe production now restarted and further tolling volumes under discussion, the company is seeking to maintain a more continuous level of activity in the coming months.

Tags: Romania European Union Liberty Steel 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

Similar articles

Romanian flats market loses recent momentum as buying activity slows again

11 Sep | Flats and Slab

Romanian flats market sees firmer tone as buying interest slowly returns

28 Aug | Flats and Slab

Romanian flats prices fall further amid weak demand and lower offers

14 Aug | Flats and Slab

Romanian flats spot prices remain stable as weak summer demand keeps discounts in play

31 Jul | Flats and Slab

Liberty Galati takes step toward restarting operations through tolling agreements with Glencore and Kayseri Metal Center

23 Jul | Steel News

Jindal Group maintains interest in Liberty Galați after second auction fails to attract bids

17 Jul | Steel News

Romanian flats spot prices stable amid low demand, Liberty Galati auction unsuccessful

19 Jun | Flats and Slab

Liberty Galati assets auction to restart in June after court approval

27 May | Steel News

Liberty Galati's restructuring process clouded by new Liberty Ostrava-related complications

12 May | Steel News

Liberty Galati restructuring gains approval, €690 million asset sale planned

04 Feb | Steel News