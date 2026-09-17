Liberty Tubular Products restarts welded pipe mill, secures two months of orders

On September 14, Romanian pipe producer Liberty Tubular Products Galati restarted production at its welded pipe mill after several months of very limited activity. The facility has an annual production capacity of around 50,000 mt and produces welded pipes using heavy plate as feedstock. According to the company, the current order book is sufficient to support around two months of production. Operations may still see some short interruptions during this period, as part of the required heavy plate will be delivered in batches.

The mill had previously restarted on February 16 to process orders totaling around 1,400 mt, with expectations at the time that additional bookings would follow. However, activity remained limited thereafter as order volumes proved insufficient, while the company continued to face financial and liquidity difficulties. Liberty Tubular Products remains under preventive restructuring proceedings, while outstanding salaries at the unit are currently being paid through Romania's Salary Claims Guarantee Fund.

Liberty Tubular Products operates on the same industrial platform as Liberty Galati and has traditionally sourced the heavy plate used in its pipe production from the steelworks, keeping the two operations closely linked. Meanwhile, preparations for further tolling activity are continuing despite logistical challenges and high energy costs. A first train is being loaded in Constanta with customer-owned slabs for transfer to Galati, while technical and commercial discussions are also underway for additional tolling volumes. With pipe production now restarted and further tolling volumes under discussion, the company is seeking to maintain a more continuous level of activity in the coming months.