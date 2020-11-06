Liberty Steel to ship first sustainably produced rebar

Friday, 06 November 2020 14:58:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based Liberty Steel Group, part of the GFG Alliance, has announced that it is set to ship its first orders of sustainably-produced steel rebar (GreBar) after securing full CARES and sustainability approval this week. The company will deliver orders of nearly 10,000 mt of the product before the end of the year, building on its strategy to supply Greensteel components to UK construction and infrastructure projects and reduce the UK’s reliance on imported steel.

Liberty Steel started to produce GreBar at its Rotherham rolling mill, reflecting its sustainable production from scrap metal melted in an electric arc furnace. The mill will ramp up production of GreBar over the coming months, with ultimate capacity to reach an annual 300,000 mt. The mill has the capability to produce rebar in sizes of 25, 32, 40 and 50 mm in grade B500C, with plans to add 20 mm to its offering.

“The UK government has pledged to build back better from the pandemic and our rebar offering made through Liberty’s Greensteel process offers customers the chance to use high-quality steel produced sustainably by a UK business. We have placed particular emphasis on developing the capability to provide 50 mm rebar, which will give customers a broader UK market offering in this size and help drive design and cost efficiencies in construction,” Peter Gate, commercial director of rebar of Liberty Steel UK, said.

Liberty Steel is also pushing ahead with research and development of micro-alloyed steel rebar - not commonplace in the global market - which will have a more consistent grain capability that is useful for specific structural applications.