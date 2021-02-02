Liberty Steel appoints management for key European operations

Tuesday, 02 February 2021 16:25:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based Liberty Steel Group, part of the GFG Alliance, has announced the appointment of Renaud Moretti as CEO of Liberty Downstream Synergies and Colin McGibbon as CEO of Liberty France.

According to the company, Renaud Moretti will be responsible for the overall management of the company’s downstream steel mills in Europe, which include the Liberty Magona plant in Italy and Liberty Liège-Dudelange’s three plants in Belgium and Luxemburg. Renaud Moretti, who was most recently CEO of NLMK’s Europe Strip division, will join Liberty in April this year.

Meanwhile, Colin McGibbon will be responsible for the overall management of the company’s French Greensteel businesses, Liberty Ascoval and Liberty Rail Hayange. Colin, who was most recently CEO of the SLN Nickel Company in New Caledonia, joined Liberty on February 1, 2021.

“I am very pleased to welcome both Renaud and Colin to Liberty. They bring with them unrivalled expertise in the operational improvement and commercial growth of European metals’ businesses, whether upstream or downstream, which will help our businesses across the continent become more successful. I look forward to them helping our teams achieve the transformative results they have delivered elsewhere,” Sanjeev Gupta, executive chairman of Liberty Steel Group, said.