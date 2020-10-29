Liberty Group UK to double capacity of ASLs India steel mill

Thursday, 29 October 2020 10:00:43 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Close on the heels of acquiring bankrupt Adhunik Steel Limited (ASL) and commencing production of the idled assets this week, Liberty Group UK has drawn up plans to double the steel mill capacity to 1 million mt per annum within the next three to four years, a company official said on Thursday.

“During the pandemic, we refurbished the plant and machinery which was idle for close to three years. We are starting the plant in phases to ramp up production and hope to reach full capacity in a year. True to our commitment towards ‘greensteel”, the company will use electric arc furnace for steel making backed by renewables in the future,” ASL managing director, Uday Gupta said.

However, he did not disclose investments required for doubling the capacity, pointing out that this would depend on technology to be adopted and product mix which would be finalized shortly.