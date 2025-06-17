Liberty Galati restarts blast furnace No. 5 just one week after technical malfunction

Liberty Galati, Romania’s only flats steel producer, returned to the market earlier this month after over a year of inactivity. However, shortly after restarting operations, a technical issue occurred at blast furnace No. 5, the plant’s sole functioning furnace. According to local media reports, the issue has been resolved within a week, and production has resumed. With an annual steel production capacity of 3 million metric tons, Liberty Galati plays a crucial role in Romania’s steel industry, making the restart of the blast furnace a key step in its recovery process and having flats imports under control.

Although the local media have reported on the restart, the company has yet to release an official statement. This continued lack of communication has created uncertainty among market participants, with many remaining reluctant to place new orders due to concerns over the mill’s production stability.

In addition, financial pressures and outstanding debts continue to weigh heavily on the company. Delays in salary payments have once again been reported, heightening employees’ concerns about job security and raising questions about the long-term sustainability of operations at Liberty Galati.