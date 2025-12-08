Level II emergency response in several cities in Hebei, China

The cities of Handan, Baoding, Hengshui, Cangzhou and Xingtai in China’s Hebei Province have decided to initiate a level II emergency response as of 12:00 on December 8, aiming to alleviate pollution.

Accordingly, the use of heavy-duty trucks that meet National IV or lower emission standards (including gas-powered) for transportation is prohibited. In the steel, coking and other related industries, road transportation of materials and products should use pure-electric or fuel-cell heavy-duty trucks, or heavy-duty trucks that meet National VI emission standards (including gas-powered trucks), excluding special-purpose vehicles and vehicles for transporting hazardous chemicals.

The emergency response measures are expected to be lifted on December 11 when pollution eases.