CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 6.4% in late Nov, stocks also down

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late November (November 21-30) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.818 million mt, down 6.4 percent compared to mid-November (November 11-20) this year.

In mid-November, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had amounted to 1.943 million mt, up 0.9 percent compared to early November (November 1-10) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China decreased in the given period. As of November 30, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 14.28 million mt, decreasing by 8.5 percent compared to November 20.