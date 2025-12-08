 |  Login 
CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 6.4% in late Nov, stocks also down

Monday, 08 December 2025 09:48:43 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late November (November 21-30) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.818 million mt, down 6.4 percent compared to mid-November (November 11-20) this year. 

In mid-November, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had amounted to 1.943 million mt, up 0.9 percent compared to early November (November 1-10) this year.  

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China decreased in the given period. As of November 30, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 14.28 million mt, decreasing by 8.5 percent compared to November 20.


