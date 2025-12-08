China's finished steel exports up 7.5% in Nov, up 6.7% in Jan-Nov 2025

In the January-November period this year, China’s finished steel exports amounted to 107.717 million mt, up 6.7 percent year on year, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC).

In November, China’s finished steel exports totaled 9.98 million mt, up 2.0 percent month on month, while increasing by 7.5 percent year on year.

In November, China’s finished steel imports totaled 496,000 mt, down 0.8 percent month on month, while down 5.5 percent year on year. In the first 11 months this year, China’s finished steel imports amounted to 5.541 million mt, down 10.5 percent year on year.

The ongoing infrastructure developments in countries involved in China’s Belt and Road Initiative have provided a stable market for Chinese steel exports.