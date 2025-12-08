China's excavator sales increase by 16.7 percent in January-November 2025

In November this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 20,027 units, up 13.9 percent year on year, as announced by China-based Construction Machinery and Equipment (CME).

In particular, in November, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 9,842 units, increasing by 9.11 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 10,185 units, up 18.8 percent year on year.

In the January-November period this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 212,162 units, up 16.7 percent year on year. In particular, in the first 11 months of the current year, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 108,187 units, increasing by 18.6 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 103,975 units, up 14.9 percent year on year.