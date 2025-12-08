 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China's...

China's excavator sales increase by 16.7 percent in January-November 2025

Monday, 08 December 2025 09:48:31 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In November this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 20,027 units, up 13.9 percent year on year, as announced by China-based Construction Machinery and Equipment (CME).    

In particular, in November, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 9,842 units, increasing by 9.11 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 10,185 units, up 18.8 percent year on year.   

In the January-November period this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 212,162 units, up 16.7 percent year on year. In particular, in the first 11 months of the current year, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 108,187 units, increasing by 18.6 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 103,975 units, up 14.9 percent year on year.   


Tags: China Southeast Asia 

Similar articles

Ex-China steel plate prices remain stable, seasonal slowdown continues to weigh on domestic demand

08 Dec | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – December 8, 2025 

08 Dec | Longs and Billet

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 6.4% in late Nov, stocks also down

08 Dec | Steel News

Level II emergency response in several cities in Hebei, China

08 Dec | Steel News

China's finished steel exports up 7.5% in Nov, up 6.7% in Jan-Nov 2025

08 Dec | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 5, 2025

05 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China soften after previous hikes, coking coal down too

05 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese PPGI prices down slightly amid high stocks, weak demand

05 Dec | Flats and Slab

Rebar prices in Asia remain mainly stable despite rises in Chinese market

05 Dec | Longs and Billet

Sanctioned suppliers sell billet in Southeast Asia as ex-China offers too high

05 Dec | Longs and Billet