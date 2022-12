Friday, 09 December 2022 12:29:44 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

According to national industrial policy and industrial park planning in China’s Yunnan Province, the production facilities of Yunnan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Kunming Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (Kunming Steel) will be relocated to Anning Industrial Park.

On December 10, the Anning branch of Yunnan Coal Industry Energy Co., LTD will gradually implement permanent production suspension on No. 3 and No. 4 coke ovens and supporting production facilities.