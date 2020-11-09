Judge dismisses $6.6 billion Mariana dam burst case

Monday, 09 November 2020 02:03:50 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

A judge in Manchester, UK has dismissed a $6.6 billion lawsuit against BHP Billiton over the Mariana dam disaster, according to a media report from Reuters.

As reported by SteelOrbis in July this year, 200,000 plantiffs joined the class action lawsuit opened in Manchester in July this year. The plaintiffs claimed BHP Billiton ignored safety warnings and disregarded cracks that indicated early signs of rupture.

The judge said the case couldn’t proceed as it would result in “abuse” regarding other existing processes at the court.