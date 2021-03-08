JSW Steel US to restart Ohio EAF on March 8

Monday, 08 March 2021 16:35:30 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

JSW Steel US Limited, US-based subsidiary of Indian steelmaker JSW Steel, will restart production at its electric arc furnace (EAF) mini steel mill at Ohio on Monday, March 8, a company statement said.

The EAF mini steel mill has been upgraded to enable it to produce 12-inch slabs to be supplied to the company’s pipe and plate making unit located at Baytown, Texas, according to the statement.

In July 2020, JSW Steel US Limited had shut down its Mingao Junctiuon EAF plant owing to the fall in demand and used the interim period to upgrade the mill for production of longer slabs.

The company said that it has also planned to replace the current 1.5 million mt per year EAF and replace it with a Tenova Consteel EAF of identical capacity, the statement said.