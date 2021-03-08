﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

JSW Steel US to restart Ohio EAF on March 8

Monday, 08 March 2021 16:35:30 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

JSW Steel US Limited, US-based subsidiary of Indian steelmaker JSW Steel, will restart production at its electric arc furnace (EAF) mini steel mill at Ohio on Monday, March 8, a company statement said.

The EAF mini steel mill has been upgraded to enable it to produce 12-inch slabs to be supplied to the company’s pipe and plate making unit located at Baytown, Texas, according to the statement.

In July 2020, JSW Steel US Limited had shut down its Mingao Junctiuon EAF plant owing to the fall in demand and used the interim period to upgrade the mill for production of longer slabs.

The company said that it has also planned to replace the current 1.5 million mt per year EAF and replace it with a Tenova Consteel EAF of identical capacity, the statement said.


Tags: North America  steelmaking  USA  JSW Steel  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

04  Mar

Ind-Ra: Indian steel exports to remain low in Q4 FY 2020-21
26  Feb

Indian finished steel output to fall 10 percent in FY 2020-21
24  Feb

SAIL’s Durgapur mill completes first delivery of forged steel wheels to Indian Railways
18  Feb

Odisha government launches iron and steel projects by private investors
08  Feb

AISI supports Congressional Steel Caucus to maintain steel import measures