JSW Steel Italy wins two orders for Rete Ferroviaria Italiana

Wednesday, 01 December 2021 14:03:00 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Piombino-based JSW Steel Italy has announced it has won two of five orders put up for tender by Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (Rfi), which manages Italian railway infrastructure, for a total of about 40,000 metric tons of rails.

In the meantime, the company is repairing one of the two rail train engines, and the line should be restarted by December 9. Currently, only the bar rolling mill is in operation at JSW Steel Italy.

Italian state-owned agency Invitalia is likely to take a stake in JSW Steel Italy in the coming period, with the aim of supporting the relaunch of the company. The due diligence process should end soon. On Monday, December 13, a meeting will be held at the Ministry of Economic Development between the company, Invitalia, metalworking unions, institutions and deputy minister Alessandra Todde. It is expected that on this occasion a new plan for the Piombino plants will be announced. The issue of social safety nets expiring for most workers on January 7, 2022, will also be addressed.