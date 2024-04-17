Italy’s Caleotto installs new Garret line at Lecco plant

Wednesday, 17 April 2024 16:32:37 (GMT+3) | Brescia

According to a press release published on April 16, Caleotto, an Italian subsidiary of Feralpi Group specialized in the production of wire rod with high value-added steels, has developed a new Garret line in partnership with German plantmaker SMS Group. This new technology will be included in Caleotto’s rolling mill in Lecco, northern Italy, and it will be employed in the production of coils with diameters from 19 mm to 32 mm.

The Garret line will produce coils weighing between 1.4 mt and 1.85 mtt, at a speed of up to 20 m/s with a winding temperature of 700 ºC to 900 ºC. Not only will this innovation allow Caleotto to expand the dimensional range of its products, but it will also enhance the quality of the products themselves.

“With this investment, which broadens our range of products, we are even closer to our customers to meet their needs. Just as the use of high-value steel is constantly evolving, our business unit is also moving forward by facing technological challenges to guarantee the highest standards in terms of product, process, service and support.” Giovanni Pasini, chairman of Caleotto, commented.

As SteelOrbis previously reported, at the beginning of March this year, Caleotto had already announced the modernization of the plant’s rolling mill, aiming to expand the company’s wire rod portfolio within the scope of its collaboration with SMS Group.