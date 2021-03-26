﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

JSW acquires BSPL, to become India’s largest steelmaker

Friday, 26 March 2021 16:38:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

JSW Steel, one of the largest Indian steelmakers, has announced that it has acquired financially stressed Indian steelmaker Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BSPL).

According to JSW, this is an important milestone as it is the largest acquisition in the history of the company. The acquisition will accelerate the company’s growth in eastern India, helping it to achieve a production capacity of 45 million mt by 2030.

“JSW Steel is amongst the top class world steelmakers and, with the resources, scale, skills, technology from JSW combined with BSPL’s expertise, I am sure, we will create an enterprise worthy of admiration,” Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW Group, said.

JSW Limited is expected to emerge as India’s largest steel producer by the end of the current fiscal year, changing the pecking order of domestic steel producers in terms of capacities, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Indian Subcon  India  JSW Steel  M&A  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

23  Mar

Tata Steel, AMNS, ESL Steel likely participants in NINL disinvestment
19  Mar

Ind-Ra: Indian steel sales volumes to improve in FY 2021-22, demand to rise sharply
18  Mar

Liberty Steel shuts operations in India for scheduled maintenance
17  Mar

India’s JSPL’s crude steel output up 18 percent in February
11  Mar

JSW Steel’s crude steel output down 8.4 percent in Feb from Jan