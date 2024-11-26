John Deere to build plant in Mexico exclusively for construction machinery

The multinational John Deere, an American producer of agricultural and construction machinery, will invest $55 million to build a plant dedicated exclusively to the production of machinery for the construction industry in Mexico, according to local press reports.

The plant will be built in the northern state of Nuevo León and is expected to start production in 2026, said the manager of the Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean division, Gecimar Morini, in an interview with the Mexican magazine Expansión from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The plant will initially focus on the manufacture of mini-track loaders, mini-tire loaders, compact equipment for the local market and export.

Currently, John Deere has three production plants in Mexico, all dedicated to the agricultural sector. With the new production plant, the company's exports will be strengthened.

According to John Deere, Mexico is the second largest consumer of construction equipment in Latin America, a sector that has grown 76 percent since 2022.