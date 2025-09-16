John Cockerill India receives $9 million supply contract from Tata Steel

John Cockerill India Limited has been awarded a $9 million contract by Tata Steel Limited for engineering, design, manufacture, and supply of pickling and acid regeneration plants (ARP), the company said in a statement on Tuesday, September 16.

These plants are designated for installation at Tata Steel's Jamshedpur (Tinplate Division) facility in the eastern state of Jharkhand. Under the contract, John Cockerill India will supply all essential components for the push-pull pickling line and acid regeneration plants. The company will also supervise the erection and commissioning of the plants to ensure adherence to contractual performance standards.

The project is slated for completion by mid-2027.