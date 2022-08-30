﻿
Jiu Steel Group Hongxing posts a net loss of RMB 42.61 million in H1

Tuesday, 30 August 2022 09:56:50 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Gansu Province-based Chinese steelmaker Jiu Steel Group Hongxing Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 26.194 billion ($3.8 billion) in the first half of the current year, down 0.36 percent year on year, while posted a net loss of RMB 42.61 million ($6.2 million), shifting from a net profit of RMB 1.946 billion in the same period of the previous year.

In the first six months this year, the company produced 5.34 million mt of finished steel, up 3.44 percent year on year, while sold 4.88 million mt of finished steel, down 4.16 percent year on year.


